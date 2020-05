DJ Cuppy has a message for her exes.

The disc jockey shared a post on her Instagram, in which she mocked the men she had dated, saying: “Oobi to all my exes,” and she included a tongue-out emoji in the post.

While she didn’t clarify what led to this statement, her post has since stirred hilarious reactions from fans and friends, and even her sister Temi Otedola, who commented: “lmaoooooo.”

Cuppy exes include music entrepreneur Asa Asika and footballer Victor Anichebe.

Check out her post below:

