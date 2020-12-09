DJ Cuppy Lands Endorsement Deal with Betting Company, Bet King

DJ Cuppy is signing out of 2020 with a bang as she just announced her latest endorsement with betting company, Bet King.

The disc jockey who is an undisputed football lover and recently switched loyalties from Arsenal to Manchester United, announced her new endorsement via her Twitter handle after speaking it into existence some 5 months ago.

In July, DJ Cuppy had tweeted that she was ready to sign a deal with Nigerian betting companies and had asked that they place their bets.

Nigerian betting companies… I’m READY to sign, place your bets o! ⚽️💰👀 #CuppyDat — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) July 20, 2020

Alas, five months down the line, Bet King came through with a deal for the billionaire heiress.

Announcing the deal, she tweeted;

“NEW DEAL ALERT Excited to announce my brand partnership deal with @BetKingNG… I can now win even if my team is losing!!! ToCuppyThisBetKing”

NEW DEAL ALERT 🚨 Excited to announce my brand partnership deal with @BetkingNG …I can now win even if my team is losing!!! 🤪 ⚽️💸#ToCuppyThisBetKing pic.twitter.com/ZZHB7Bgtgj — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) December 8, 2020

