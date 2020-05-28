DJ Cuppy Lands Dream Job on Apple Music to Host Weekly Show

DJ Cuppy has finally let the cat out of the bag.

She landed her dream job to host a weekly radio show- ‘Africa Now’ on Apple Music.

The billionaire heiress had been teasing fans all week with tweet of signing a huge contract and landing her dream job.

She finally made the revelation after fans racked up the 1000 retweets she requested in order to share the news.

DJ Cuppy is the first African Apple Music radio host so yes, it’s a huge deal.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for details on the day and time the show will air.

