DJ Cuppy is Tearful and Struggling with Emotions

Like many Nigerian youths at the moment, DJ Cuppy is also feeling overwhelmed by all the happenings around her.

The billionaire heiress has confessed that she’s indeed struggling and today has been especially hard.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Cuppy who joined the Lekki protest after her quarantine was lifted following her arrival in Lagos, shared a tearful picture of herself.

The Otedola offspring captioned the photo;

“Struggling with emotions today”.

This week has been especially hard on Nigerian youths with many admitting that they feel overwhelmed. We send love and light to everyone struggling and pray they all get the help they need at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

