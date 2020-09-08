DJ Cuppy is Part of Campaign Introducing Manchester United’s New Jersey

Seems like decamping from supporting Arsenal FC and moving on to join the Manchester United train is panning out very well for DJ Cuppy.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress who couldn’t handle all the disappointments she had suffered from supporting Arsenal anymore, took to Twitter to reveal herself as part of the official jersey campaign showing off Manchester United’s new merchandise for the new season.

Sharing a video via her Twitter handle, DJ Cuppy was seen in the company of others clad in the white and black ensemble; a collaboration between Adidas and Manchester United.

Check it out.

