DJ Cuppy is All About Summer Money Over Summer Body

DJ Cuppy has added weight, yes! And she said it with her full chest.

The Apple radio host showed off her fuller body on the gram and admitted to gaining a few extra pounds but she isn’t bothered by it at all.

The billionaire heiress declared emphatically that she’s all for that summer money over any summer body as long as she priortises her health.

DJ Cuppy posted up a picture of herself showing off the extra ponds and captioned it;

“Yes, I know I have PUT ON WEIGHT! My Priority – Health? Yes. Weight? No. Said it last year and I’ll say it again… SUMMER MONEY OVER SUMMER BODY!”

