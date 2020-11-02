DJ Cuppy Grieves After Manchester United Loses Match to Arsenal

DJ Cuppy famously dumped Arsenal for Manchester United and now her ‘ex’ is doing just fine.

Last night, Arsenal beat Manchester United in a match, which saw all of Nigerian Arsenal family trolling DJ Cuppy. But the disc-jockey has taken the criticism in good faith; she shared a photo of herself on Twitter, with a caption in which she admitted that her “ex” is doing well without her.

Check out the hilarious post below:

