DJ Cuppy Foils a Man’s Attempt to Pose with her Ferrari

DJ Cuppy has foiled a certain man’s attempt to pose with her brand new pink Ferrari Portofino.

The disc jockey and musician who js out of the country at the moment, walked in on a man as he attempted to take a picture with her car.

DJ Cuppy who shared a video of the incident via her Instagram page, was coming out of a place and walking towards her car when she saw the man posing by it.

She went on let the man know that she wanted to get into the car, as he had no idea she was the owner.

The stranger gave an embarrassed laugh as he apologised while some folks behind the camera laughed at the incident.

Well, Cuppy was nice enough to ask him if he still wanted to take a picture, an offer he declined

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

