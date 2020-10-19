DJ Cuppy Finally Hits the Streets for #EndSARS Protest

DJ Cuppy is finally done with her compulsory quarantine and was able to hit the street to join #EndSARS protesters on Sunday, October 17, 2020.

The disc jockey and billionaire heiress who flew into the country some days ago and has been protesting from home, took to Instagram to share pictures of herself at the Lekki Toll Gate protest grounds.

DJ Cuppy who has suffered a bit of backlash since the protest kicked off, revealed joining the protest was not a photo-op thing for her as she wants to be able to tell her children that she was part of the change that swept through Nigeria.

She wrote;

“I went out to protest not to please people but because I NEED to tell my children that I was part of history. “LAZY” Nigerian youths are changing this country for generations to come and as a 27 year old, I couldn’t be prouder… The atmosphere was an experience I will NEVER forget! #EndSARS”.

