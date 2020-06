DJ Cuppy is finally celebrating her Apple Radio gig.

The producer and philanthropist announced back in May that she had scored a gig to host Apple Music’s – Africa Now.

This made her the first ever African to host a radio show on Apple Music.

Sharing a video of herself popping a huge bottle of champagne on twitter, she wrote,

“FINALLY got the chance to celebrate! 🥂🍾🌍 Honoured to be the first EVER African to host a radio show on Apple Music  #AfricaNow #CuppyOnAMission”.

