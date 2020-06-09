DJ Cuppy Celebrates Her Cousin Jason With the Sweetest Birthday Post

DJ Cuppy is one of the kindest sisters out there in the world!

The disc jockey took to her Twitter yesterday to celebrate her cousin, Jason Prince Otedola, who has just turned 20. And she had the sweetest thing to say about him.

“I’ve only EVER loved 2 men in my life… My dad and Jason Prince Otedola,” said Cuppy, before adding, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASON! #FamilyFirst #COYG”

I’ve only EVER loved 2 men in my life… My dad and Jason Prince Otedola 🥰🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JASON! #FamilyFirst #COYG pic.twitter.com/ZRstJB0w64 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 8, 2020

And this comes days after she celebrates her brother, Fewa, who also turned 20. Read that post here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

