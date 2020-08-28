DJ Cuppy begs Messi to join Man United

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, real name Florence Otedola, has pleaded with wantaway Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi to join her favourite club, Manchester United.

Apparently, Cuppy recently joined the Man United train after dumping their English counterparts Arsenal following a series of heartbreaks.

Her plea comes after shocking reports of Messi telling his boyhood club Barcelona that he wants to leave the club after spending over two decades at the Catalans.

The Barcelona captain submitted his transfer request after their humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of by Bayern Munich.

With the world in a spin following the Argentine’s request, the Nigerian DJ took to Twitter to plead with the six-time ballon d’Or winner to join Premier League giants Manchester United.

She wrote:

“Dear Messi, please come to @ManUtd Love, Cuppy x”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

