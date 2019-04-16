Divorce Drama: Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter Apologises

Kevin Hunter has finally spoken up, one day after his estranged wife Wendy Williams’ addressed their divorce rumours.

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter said in a statement, as shared by Page Six. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

All of this comes days after Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby that’s said to be his. And yesterday, Wendy told her fans that she will no longer be changing diapers at her age, that she will now concentrate on making a life for herself and their 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.