Disturbing Videos From the Ongoing Big Brother Naija Auditions Surface: Watch

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Disturbing Videos From the Ongoing Big Brother Naija Auditions Surface: Watch

New videos have surfaced showing the situations at the ongoing Big Brother Naija auditions across the country,

Recall that for many months, there were speculations that the famous reality TV show would not hold this year because of the upcoming elections. But two weeks ago, Bet9ja was revealed as the official sponsor of this year’s show, while the locations for the free auditions have been shared.

Now, the auditions are going on, and from the clips, prospective contestants are either fighting at the locations, scaling fences, or passing out.

See the clips below:

Related Posts

Nicki Minaj Shares New “Hard White” Video: Watch

February 1, 2019

Adam Levine Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Halftime Performance Controversy

February 1, 2019

Kevin Hart Responds to Backlash After Sending Jussie Smollett Support

February 1, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *