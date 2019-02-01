Disturbing Videos From the Ongoing Big Brother Naija Auditions Surface: Watch

New videos have surfaced showing the situations at the ongoing Big Brother Naija auditions across the country,

Recall that for many months, there were speculations that the famous reality TV show would not hold this year because of the upcoming elections. But two weeks ago, Bet9ja was revealed as the official sponsor of this year’s show, while the locations for the free auditions have been shared.

Now, the auditions are going on, and from the clips, prospective contestants are either fighting at the locations, scaling fences, or passing out.

See the clips below:

– Drama and fight earlier today at #BBNaija

audition, taking place in Lagos and Abuja. Video source : instablog9japic.twitter.com/48CQraVSyv — SubDeliveryZone (@SubDeliveryZone) February 1, 2019

Who’s MCM is this?

The way he laid flat on the floor when he noticed the security guy was coming… he’s lucky he no chop slap #bbnaija #BBNaija2019Auditions #bbnaija2019 pic.twitter.com/DdGiJ2aNdI — BBNaijaTea (@BBNaijaTea) February 1, 2019