Disturbing Moment Ooni of Ife Got Stuck in the Elevator of a Lagos Hotel

A new video has surfaced showing the moment the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, got stuck in the elevator of a Lagos hotel.

According to an eyewitness who shared the video, the incident occurred at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos, where the Ooni had gone for an event. He reportedly was stuck in the elevator for over 30 mins, and eventually had to be evacuated through the basement, when the machine refused to work.

Check the video that many people talking. The Ooni’s team had yet to address this as at press time.