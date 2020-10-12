‘Dissolution of SARS a victory for Nigerian Youths’ – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has described the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, as a victory for Nigerian youths.

SARS was disbanded yesterday by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, after series of protests from Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke to journalist when he arrived in Lagos from Ondo State, commended the youths for being unrelenting in their protest against SARS.

”The beauty of democracy is that people have the right to protest, to air their views, to speak out when things are not going right and I have identified with them.

”This is real democracy being played out. They have the right as our youths, as our citizens to correct and say we do not want this.

”Let me commend all of our youths that have come out in Lagos. I have been monitoring on a daily basis and it has been very peaceful. That is what we want, you can actually make your point in a peaceful and orderly manner,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added:

”We thank the FG for listening to the voice of the people via peaceful but powerful protests showing the people’s commitment to protecting each other irrespective of gender or tribe.”

