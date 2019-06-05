‘Disrespectful and Rude’ Melaye Slams Yahaya Bello for Hugging Emir [Photos]

Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday called out Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for being ‘disrespectful and rude’ after he was seen publicly hugging an emir.

Melaye, senator representing Kogi west in the National Assembly, took to his Instagram page to call out the governor over the way he greeted the Emir of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Abdulrahman Ibrahim.

The Senator lambasted the Governor for hugging the 90-year-old monarch who is the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and traditional ruler of the Ebira people where Bello hails from.

He posted the photo of Bello and the monarch as they hugged each other and captioned:

“Very disrespectful and rude Governor Yahaya Bello hugging his paramount traditional ruler Alh Ado Ibrahim who is over 90years.”

Melaye wondered why the Governor could not bend to greet the monarch the way other governors greet their Emirs, saying if the Governor would not respect the office the monarch occupies, he should respect his age.

“Can Gov Tambuwal hug the Sultan? Or will Elrufai hug the Emir of Zaria? If this disobedient child will not respect the seat of Ohinoyi, he should respect the age of HRM. Home training is not a gift,” Melaye added.

A few hours later, Melaye took to Instagram again to compare Bello’s style of greeting an Emir to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Melaye posted the photo of El-Rufai who was seen kneeling as he greets the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria and captioned:

“‘See Elrufai and Emir of Zazzau”

Melaye is reportedly eyeing the seat at Luggard House and he all but confirmed the reports with a cryptic post saying he was available for Kogi people to “send him”.