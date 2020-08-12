‘Disqualified’ Housemate Tacha Akide Addresses #BBNaija Contestants and Fans are Glad!

Last years, Tacha Akide was kicked off the Big Brother Naija reality TV show after getting into a fight with Mercy Eke, who eventually emerged the winner.
Many people viciously criticised Tacha, dragged her name in the mud, and even said that no brand would want to associate with her.
Well, things turned out differently for the businesswoman: not only has she secured numerous deals, she is now the only for contestant to join the global telecom company, Oppo, as a brand partner. And today, she addressed the current housemates and fans can’t stop talking about this.
Check her out!
#OPPOxBBN Charade Task instructions from our brand partner, @symply_tacha . Let's get started. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/6StxdZCn9q
It hasn't been AIRED!
@oppomobileng we cannot wait!!🥰🥰#OPPOxTacha https://t.co/RFiKqZMdh8
Tacha is Now Officially A Celebrity to every other BBN HMs
See how they all concentrated on Tacha talking
Life really Honored Tacha, I swear…. Disqualification was a Blessing #OPPOxTacha#OPPOBBNTaskxTacha pic.twitter.com/gF8Kdat0ko
Titans Raise!#OPPOBBNTaskxTacha
Tacha is About to Grace Your Screen #OPPOxTacha pic.twitter.com/P8ZtnL8V5f
Everyone pay attention!! The QUEEN is dishing out instructions!!! All hail the QUEEN 👸 TACHA!! #OPPOxTacha #ShopEverythingTacha pic.twitter.com/qOXAdWWOfq
