Disney Suspends Live-Action Remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Disney has now suspended its live-action feature productions due to the coronavirus pandemic, and one of the movies affected by this is The Little Mermaid.

The remake was nine days away from shooting in London.

Per THR, the other movies in production that have been shut down include Home Alone, Ridley Scott’s period drama The Last Duel and Guillermo del Toro’s thriller Nightmare Alley, being made for Searchlight. Production on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was already halted after director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolated.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” said a Disney spokesperson in a statement. “We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.”