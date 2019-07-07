Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dies at the Age of 20

Cameron Boyce is dead.

According to BBC, this was confirmed the actor’s spokesperson who said he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure.

Boyce rose to fame after he made his acting debut in the horror film Mirrors at the age of 9, but is best known for roles in Disney’s Descendants and the TV show Jessie.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of his family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The spokesperson added, “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Fans are currently mourning him on social media.

Boyce was 20.