Disney Reveals Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Disney Reveals Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

The character posters for the much-anticipated Disney’s upcoming live-action Dumbo film have been revealed.

Some of the stars who star in the Tim Burton reimagining of the 1941 animated film include Colin Farrell, Danny Devito, Eva Green, and Michael Keaton.

DeVito plays Max Medici, the owner of a struggling circus who hopes Dumbo, the newborn elephant with oversized ears, will bring in the crowds. Farrell plays Holt Farrier in the movie, a former circus star charged with caring for an elephant who can fly.

See the posters below:

DANNY DEVITO

DeVito plays Max Medici, the owner of a struggling circus who hopes Dumbo will bring in the crowds.

MICHAEL KEATON

Keaton plays V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who sets his sights on Medici’s circus and its flying elephant.

EVA GREEN

Green plays Colette Marchant in the film, an accomplished aerialist who’s cast to fly alongside Dumbo in a state-of-the-art amusement park called Dreamland.

COLIN FARRELL

Farrell plays Holt Farrier in the movie, a former circus star charged with caring for an elephant who can fly.

DUMBO

The movie, featuring the sweet newborn elephant with oversized ears, is set to hit theaters on March 29

Related Posts

Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” Premieres on Netflix and Here’s What People are Saying

January 5, 2019

Kevin Hart says He is Evaluating Taking Back His Role as the 2019 Oscars Host

January 4, 2019

Netflix Warns Against Participating in the #BirdBoxChallenge

January 3, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *