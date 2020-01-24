Disney Places Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Hold

So, Star Wars fans have to wait for a while until Disney decides what they want to do with the much-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the production has been shut down, and the show will be rewritten to be shot at a later date, but for now, it has been delayed.

Collider further added that the crew that was set to work on the series at Pinewood Studios in London was told to go home. The crew was apparently told that the show would be on hold “indefinitely.”

Still, unnamed actors reportedly were spotted screen-testing opposite McGregor, which means he is still attached to the project. Also, Deborah Chow, the first-ever female Star Wars director due to her work on The Mandalorianis also still working with the series.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

