Disney is Working on a Lionel Richie Musical ‘All Night Long’ Musical

THR is report that Disney is working on a Lionel Richie on a movie based on the songs from the legend.

Per the outlet, the movie will be called All Night Long, after his 1983 No. 1 hit, and will be produced by Richie, manager Bruce Eskowitz, Dana Brunetti, and Matt DelPiano. The script is being written by Pete Chiarelli, who worked on Crazy Rich Asians and Now You See Me 2.

About how the movie will look like, THR says: “this project is being developed not as a biopic but more akin to a something such as Mamma Mia!, which took the songs of pop band Abba and built a story around them. Mamma Mia! was a West End and Broadway musical before being adapted into a movie in 2008 starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan.”

We can’t wait!

