The Walt Disney Company is dropping the “Fox” brand from the 21st Century Fox assets it acquired last March. The 20th Century Fox film studio will become 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become simply Searchlight Pictures.

Bob Iger Disney’s ceo acquired 20th century fox in a $71.3 billion dollar acquisition last year.

Disney has already started the process to phase out the Fox name: Email addresses have changed for Searchlight staffers, with the fox.com address replaced with a searchlightpictures.com address.

The former Fox-owned studio released some of the most beloved and successful movies in Hollywood history, including “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Home Alone,” “Die Hard,” “Alien,” “Star Wars: A New Hope,” and “Planet of the Apes.”

