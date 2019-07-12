Disney Cancels ‘Descendants 3’ Premiere Event to Honour Cameron Boyce

THR is reporting that Disney has cancelled the July 22 red carpet premiere for Descendant 3, and instead, they will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organisation Cameron Boyce was an advocate for.

“With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of Descendants 3in Cameron Boyce’s memory,” the network said in a statement.

The late 20-year-old actor was best known for his roles in Disney Channel’s Descendants and Jessie. Boyce, a Los Angeles native, also starred in the 2010 Adam Sandler film Grown Ups and made appearances on other Disney Channel hits such as Austin & Ally and Liv and Maddie.

In a statement a rep for Boyce’s family said that he died due to an “ongoing medical condition.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the spokesperson said, revealing that the young star had “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the statement continued. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Disney also paid tribute to the actor with a montage video of photos of Boyce.

