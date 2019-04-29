Dismissed Police Officer, Colleague Killed in Botched Kidnapping

Men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Imo State Police Command have gunned down one of their former colleagues identified as Sgt Martins Nwoke, for alleged involvement in several kidnapping incidents.

The dismissed sergeant and one of his cohorts were gunned down on Saturday at Hospital junction along the Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, during a gun battle with the police.

Nwoke was said to have been released from prison after serving a jail term for armed robbery and was still living in the police barracks as at the time of the incident.

The former police officer had reportedly gone to the area to dispose of a vehicle he and his gang had allegedly snatched from one of their kidnapped victims when he was nabbed.

A police source said the operation was led by the SARS commander, Godfrey Victor, after a tip-off.

An ash-coloured Toyota Camry car with registration number, LSD 857 FR, was recovered from them along with one locally made pistol, two expended and one live cartridges and various charms.

The police spokesman in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said a mass hunt has been launched for other members of the gang.