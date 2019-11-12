Disgraced South African Star Brickz Joins Prison Choir

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Disgraced South African Star Brickz Joins Prison Choir

Times Live is reporting that Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu is still involved in music while behind bars.

Recall that  last year, the kwaito star was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released on R80,000 bail pending an appeal against his conviction, but this was denied. 

Times Live adds that Brickz was moved from Krugersdorp Correctional Services to Leeuwkop Correctional Services. And his manager, Grey Mafumbu, said the move was to help improve the star’s study options and rehabilitation.

And now, his manager has confirmed that Brickz had joined the prison’s choir. “Brickz is part of a choir in prison. They usually perform in church or at weddings,” he said.

Grey added that Brikcz had always had a love for choir music. “He has a choir background because when he was younger he was part of a choir,” Grey said.

He said the star was well and was focused on improving himself.

,

Related Posts

selena gomez

International Music Chart: Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Leads

November 12, 2019

Drake Finally Breaks Silence After Being Booed Off the Stage

November 12, 2019

Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West at Astroworld Festival

November 11, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *