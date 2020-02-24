Disgraced Producer Harvey Weinstein Has Been Found Guilty of Rape

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in the third degree Monday, NBC is reporting.

Per the outlet, a jury in New York convicted the 67-year-old disgraced producer of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former “Project Runway” production assistant.

The jury, however, found him not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a sentence of up to life in prison. He was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.

The report continued:

The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for five days, causing anxiety among his accusers. The jurors appeared solemn and stared straight ahead as they entered the courtroom before reading the verdict. Weinstein, who showed no emotion as the verdict was read, pleaded not guilty in the case and denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyers argued the trial was an example of the #MeToo movement having run amok, and repeatedly attempted to raise doubts about his accusers’ credibility and motivations in coming forward. He was handcuffed and taken into custody just after 12 p.m. ET. He is slated to be sentenced March 11.