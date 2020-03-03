Diri, Obasanjo met behind closed doors

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, on Monday, met a former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, behind closed doors in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Diri arrived at Obasanjo’s pent-house residence located inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), at about 5:45p.m on Monday in company of some of his aides.

The governor went straight into a closed-door session with Obasanjo which lasted for about 20 minutes.

A statement signed by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, quoted Diri to have said, after the meeting, that he came to felicitate with the elder statesman on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

“I have come to greet my father, our father who is actually the father of Nigeria and Africa. I have come to felicitate with him on his forthcoming birthday, which comes up in few days’ time. “And, I met him in good health and in his good elements. That is principally why I have come here today. And he also appreciated my coming. It is my prayer that he will enjoy more years to come and see in his life time, the Nigeria of his dream,” the Bayelsa governor said.

Speaking on his recent victory at the Supreme Court, Diri reiterated that “there is no victor, no vanquished in my emergence as the governor of Bayelsa state.”

He asked Bayelsans to “expect good governance and a governor that understands the challenges of the state and ready to proffer solution.”

“I am a homegrown governor, the humble and miracle governor. I extend my hand of fellowship to my brothers and sisters in Bayelsa state in this journey,” he added.