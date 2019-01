Cynthia Philip has shared a heartrending video in which she accuses some officers of the Nigerian military of assault.

According to the video director, she was attacked by a group of soldiers who confronted while she was helping her mum move her things. They whipped and pulled her hair, assaulted her with objects, causing severe bodily injuries.

This video has triggered a heated conversation on social media, with many Nigerians calling on the government to fish out the culprits.

Watch it below: