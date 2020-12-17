Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor to Play Her in a Series

Dionne Warwick loves Teyana Taylor and wants the younger singer to play her in a series.

The 80-year-old legend shared this on her Twitter yesterday in a post directed at Netflix with an idea for who she’d like to see play her in a series.

“This is a case for @netflix,” she captioned the video, where she asked if people would really watch a series about her life. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.”

“🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” wrote Taylor.

Netflix’s Twitter account immediately replied, writing “taking ✍️ notes ✍️..” The “I Say a Little Prayer” singer replied, “I’ll call ya!”

This heartwarming exchange comes mere days after Warwick shared a photo of Taylor with the caption, “It runs in the family.” Taylor quote tweeted it, writing “Period. 🤎” The two aren’t related.

