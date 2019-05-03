Dino Melaye’s Mother is Dead

Senator Dino Melaye has lost his mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

The senator representing Kogi West took to his Instagram page late Thursday night to announce the passing of his mother.

Melaye wrote: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melayes announce the passing into glory of our beloved mother, Deconess Comfort Melaye.

“We thank God for godly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen.”

The lawmaker mourned further:

“You are still alive because you live in me. I know you will never leave me my dependable mother, sister and best friend. You were more than just a mother.

“You gave your tomorrow for my today. Mummy the cloud is without form, but I take solace in the fact that we shall see again and we will recognize ourselves. We will hold each other again and laugh. Good mother hen goodnight.”

His followers have mourned with him following the loss, with many calling on the almighty to grant him fortitude in this time of grief.