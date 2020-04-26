Dino Melaye Tells Dele Momodu: “Everything I Possess Was a Product of Hard Work”

Dino Melaye wants everyone to know he worked hard for his money.

The flamboyant politician said this during a chat with Dele Momodu, in which he dared his colleagues to buy personalised car plate numbers, just like he, Dino, did.

“Everything I possess was a product of hard work,” he said, adding that he had never taken a contract from any of the three levels of government in Nigeria. And: “I’ve never held a position where I held control of government funds.”

He continued, “I am the most investigated Nigerian,” noting that he had even invited the EFCC to investigate him further, since folks won’t stop accusing him of looting government funds.

And he said a lot more.

Watch him below:

