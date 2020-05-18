Dino Melaye Slams Folks Who Encouraged Him to Give to the Poor

Dino Melaye has a terse response for folks who have a problem with the way he flaunts his wealth on social media.

Recall that the politician have a penchant for showing off his designer items and luxurious cars on social media, and folks never fail to remind him to give to the poor.

Well, the politician says he can’t help himself. “I have never claimed to be El Shaddai, the Jehovah Jireh,” he said, adding that if he sells his properties and give to the poor, he would become poor, too.

“Only the rich can deliver the poor. The poor cannot deliver the poor,” he said, adding, “I can never solve everybody’s problem. I am doing the best I can within my limit. I am not an impulsive giver.”

And he said a lot more.

Watch him below: