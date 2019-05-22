Dino Melaye Shades Yahaya Bello in New Song ‘Kogi Koya’ [Video]

Senator Dino Melaye has reverted to using music to address a burning issue, and this time, it’s his political rival, Governor Yahaya Bello, that is the object of his scorn.

On Tuesday, the ‘Aje kun iya’ crooner released a new song to attack his Governor Bello, who is bidding for a second term.

In the video posted on his Instagram page captioned Kogi Koya, Kogi ko Bello, Melaye was singing in Yoruba language telling the Governor he has been rejected by the people of Kogi state as the state prepares for governorship election later this year.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West at the National Assembly also said the people of the state have rejected suffering ahead of the poll.

The lyrics of the song which he sang in Yoruba say:

“Kogi ti ko, Kogi ti koya, eleda mi ko o un ti o da, Kogi ti Koya”

Translated:

“Kogi has rejected Yahaya Bello, Kogi has rejected suffering.”

The controversial senator recently launched a social media campaign tagged “Kogi Koya” (Kogi rejects suffering), which is believed to be against the re-election bid of Bello who is seeking a second term.