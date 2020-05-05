Dino Melaye Says God Will Judge Him and His Colleagues: “Shame on Us”

Dino Melaye has had a lot of time to reflect on the state of affairs in the nation, especially during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has crippled economies and trapped his ilk in Nigeria.

The Kogi West senator shared a post on his Instagram in which he talked about how he and his colleagues had run the nation to the ground while enjoying the period of oil booms.

“Everyone who held and is holding any political office in Nigeria, whether elective or appointed–including me, have failed,” he wrote.

He continued, “We cold crude oil for 64 years but we couldn’t feed our citizens for just 2 weeks of lockdown! Well, the God of the poor will judge us all. It’s time to reboot.”

And he captioned the post: “Shame on us all.”

See him below:

