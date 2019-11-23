Dino Melaye makes Nollywood Debut

Senator Dino Melaye may be locked in political stalemate in his Kogi West senatorial rerun, but that hasn’t stopped him making a foray into Nollywood.

Reports making the round suggest Melaye will make his Nollywood debut in the movie titled ‘Lemonade’.

The film will premiere December 12, 2019, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Melaye co-stars with Kunle Remi, Joy Idoko, Ayoola Ayobami, Linda Osifo, Mofe Duncan, Real Warri Pikin, Chioma Idigo, Sean King, among others.

Produced by Joy Media Productions and directed by prolific filmmaker, Lummie Edevibe of Filmcorp, the film is the story of a single mum and aspiring writer who finds courage to leave a toxic relationship, and to pursue her dreams on her own.

This may not come as a big surprise to many seeing as the senator has shown a knack for acting and singing over the years.