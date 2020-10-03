Dino Melaye is Allegedly the Proud Owner of a Lamborghini Aventador

Senator Dino Melaye has allegedly increased his fleet of cars by adding a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster convertible to his impressive collection.

The former lawmaker splurged a whooping $1 million to take possession of the automobile which is the 50th anniversary model of car.

LIB reports that Dino Melaye whose love for luxury cars is no secret is the proud owner of the limited edition car as only a 100 of it was made.

The grey beauty features a black and deep tan interior and already has Dino’s customised plate number- SDM.

What a way to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

See video below.

