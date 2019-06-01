Ding Ding! Wilder Announces Fury Rematch

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said on Friday that a deal was in place for a rematch with Tyson Fury after he has fought Luis Ortiz.

Fury is the only boxer that Wilder has faced and not defeated after the pair battled to a controversial draw in December in Los Angeles.

Fury controlled much of the fight only to be knocked down twice, including one in the 12th round that looked to be the deciding blow.

But the Gypsy king surprised many, including Wilder, when he bounced back up in the final round and finished the fight strongly.

“Luis Ortiz @kingkongboxing is first then Tyson Fury @Tyson_Fury Next,” Wilder said on Twitter.

Wilder, who obliterated Dominic Breazeale with a brutal first round KO in May, added in a separate tweet: “All Contracts have been signed already?? it’s officially on.”

Fury will take on Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15.

The announcement comes a couple days after WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua called on Wilder to abandon the Ortiz rematch and fight him instead.

The Nigerian-born British heavyweight has made no secret of his desire to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, and only Wilder stands in his way.

As things stand, the eagerly anticipated superfight between the pair can only happen in 2020, at the earliest.