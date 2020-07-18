Di’Ja Sets Fan Straight After the Latter Mocked Rahma Sadau Using Her as the Standard

Di’Ja won’t stand for insults veiled as compliments or the mockery of another woman while using her as some sort of standard.

The singer made this known by setting a fan straight when the latter tried doing just that, pitting her against actress, Rahma Sadau.

The Twitter user had tried complimenting Di’Ja while insulting Rahma by tweeting that the singer’s career had been no inhibition to her getting married unlike ‘our local champion’, Rahma who wasn’t thinking of marriage.

The mother of three was quick to call out the fan and correct his erroneous line of thought by stating that no Rahma slander would be tolerated on her handle and requesting that her life not be used to insult another.

Please don’t use my life to insult another person. We all have our lives to live and Allah’s timing is best. Also no Rahama slander is tolerated here gaskiya. Mu gode Ma Allah akwai rai da lafiya. Please let us uplift each other. May Allah bless us all. https://t.co/hCYBkIV2yN — Di'Ja 🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@aphroDIJA) July 17, 2020

The fan got the message, tweeting again that he finds it difficult to mind the business that pays him. But Di’Ja was insistent, noting that complimenting one person should not be at the expense of another.

You're not the only one that thinks this and you're right, but I have a little reason to do that,I also appraise her efforts mostly and she must know this.

I am flexible, I don't compliment people all the time, sometimes I point out their shortcomings. — Abdulrahman illo (@abdulrahmanillo) July 17, 2020

