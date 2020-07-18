Di’Ja Sets Fan Straight After the Latter Mocked Rahma Sadau Using Her as the Standard

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Di’Ja Sets Fan Straight After the Latter Mocked Rahma Sadau Using Her as the Standard

Di’Ja won’t stand for insults veiled as compliments or the mockery of another woman while using her as some sort of standard.

The singer made this known by setting a fan straight when the latter tried doing just that, pitting her against actress, Rahma Sadau.

The Twitter user had tried complimenting Di’Ja while insulting Rahma by tweeting that the singer’s career had been no inhibition to her getting married unlike ‘our local champion’, Rahma who wasn’t thinking of marriage.

The mother of three was quick to call out the fan and correct his erroneous line of thought by stating that no Rahma slander would be tolerated on her handle and requesting that her life not be used to insult another.

The fan got the message,  tweeting again that he finds it difficult to mind the business that pays him. But Di’Ja was insistent, noting that complimenting one person should not be at the expense of another.

,

Related Posts

Iconic Civil Rights Leader, John Lewis is Dead

July 18, 2020

Big Sean Reacts to Naya Rivera, Pays Her Tribute

July 18, 2020

2Baba Playfully Smacks Annie Idibia’s Bum in Loved up Video

July 18, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply