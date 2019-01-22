Differences Aside! Buhari, Obasanjo Attend Meeting, Shake Hands

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met at the Council of State meeting taking place in Abuja.

The meeting took place two days after Obasanjo released a statement entitled ‘Points for Concern and Action’, condemning the Buhari administration and calling for national vigilance.

The letter slammed Buhari over alleged intimidation of those perceived to be critics of his government, saying Nigeria was returning to the dark days of Abacha.

Those at the meeting on Tuesday included former Head of Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan.

As soon as he arrived at the Council chamber, Buhari went round to have a handshake with some of the past leaders including Obasanjo.

Obasanjo also offered the opening Christian prayer while Mohammed Uwais said the Muslim prayer.

One minute silence was observed in honour of former President Shehu Shagari, and late CJNs Aloysius Katsina Alu and Idris Kutigi

Others at the meeting on Tuesday were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former CJN Mohammed Uwais.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federations, Boss Mustapha said that the meeting will discuss five-point agenda.

Other issues expected to be considered at the meeting include the National minimum wage, and confirmation of the appointment of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The forthcoming general elections and security of the nation are also expected to engage the attention of the Council of State.