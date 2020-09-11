Diet or Liposuction? Toke Makinwa Needs Folks to Help Her Make a Decision

Yes, “Bi*tch got lipo money!”. The now famous words of Cardi B after a troll body shamed her, is a mantra Toke Makinwa is subscribing to.

The actress and businesswoman revealed that she has gained some happy weight and is caught between making the decision to go on a strictly regimented diet or go visit her doctor for another round under the knife.

Toke Makinwa tweeted;

“Gained some happy weight now. Thinking to get in (sic) a strict diet or visit my doctor cos in the words of Cardi Baddy B, bitch’s got lipo money. Gym or run it”, sje asked.

