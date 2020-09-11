Diet or Liposuction? Toke Makinwa Needs Folks to Help Her Make a Decision

Yes, “Bi*tch got lipo money!”. The now famous words of Cardi B after a troll body shamed her, is a mantra Toke Makinwa is subscribing to.

The actress and businesswoman revealed that she has gained some happy weight and is caught between making the decision to go on a strictly regimented diet or go visit her doctor for another round under the knife.

Toke Makinwa tweeted;

“Gained some happy weight now. Thinking to get in (sic) a strict diet or visit my doctor cos in the words of Cardi Baddy B, bitch’s got lipo money. Gym or run it”, sje asked.

Gained some happy weight now thinking to get in a strict diet or visit my doctor cos in the words of Cardi Baddy B, a bitch’s got lipo money 🤣🤣🤣 gym or run it 😀😀😀😀 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 11, 2020

