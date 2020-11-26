Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Five magic moments

Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona is adored across the globe for being the genius touched by God…and the devil.

Short, stocky with a huge head and lots of hair, Diego doesn’t come off as the ideal sportsman. But as many who crossed him on the pitch would attest – he was an absolute giant with the ball at his feet.

Dazzling and outrageous, Maradona passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a heart attack in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.

Like his compatriot Lionel Messi said, he leaves but remains with us because Diego is ‘eternal’.

As we mourn the passing of the infamous and messianic El Pibe, we take a look at five magic moments that coloured a glittering and sometimes tumultuous career.

His Debut

It was October 1976, Maradona was 15 years and 355 days when he was sitting on the Argentinos Juniors bench during their game against Talleres de Córdoba. When he took to the field, he became the youngest player in the history of Argentina’s top flight. He made an impression, too. “Montes (his coach) had said to me: “Go on Diego, play like you know how . . . and if you can, nutmeg someone.”

Of course he did nutmeg an opponent, and said afterwards “I immediately heard the Oleeeeeee of the crowd, like a welcome. I always say, that day I touched the sky with my hands. I knew something very important was starting in my life.”

1979: World Youth Championship

Snubbed for the 1978 World Cup by legendary coach Cesar Menotti, the World Youth Championships in Japan the following year was, then, Maradona’s first major international tournament – and he dazzled on its stage, most brightly of all in the 3-1 win in the final against holders the Soviet Union. His goal in that game made it six in six appearances, Maradona winning the Golden Ball for the best player in the tournament.

Only one other player has been awarded the Golden Ball in both the youth and senior World Cups, a certain Lionel Messi.

1986 World Cup Quarterfinal: Argentina 2-1 England

A game of, eh, two goals. The Hand of God, of course, made him England’s number one villain, although something of a hero for the Tartan Army (to this day they sing, to the tune of the Hokey Cokey: “You put your left hand in, your left hand out, you put your left hand in and you shake it all about, you do the hokey cokey and you score a goal, that’s what it’s all about. Oh, Diego Maradona, he put the English OUT, OUT, OUT!”).

His second goal that day, though, was one for the ages, topping most polls for the greatest ever scored.

“I never scored another goal like it,” he said a few years back. “It was every kid’s dream. We all dreamed of dribbling past the lot of them, including [Peter] Shilton. I still don’t understand what he did. I don’t know if ghosts or a UFO came down and took him away. He just left the goal wide open for me. I just went past him and that was it.”

1986 World Cup Final: Argentina 3-2 West Germany

The crowning glory of a remarkable World Cup tournament, Maradona led his country to just its second World Cup, eight years after they’d won their first.

They beat Uruguay, England and Belgium in the knock-out phase of the tournament in Mexico en route to the final against West Germany, Maradona scoring twice against both the English and Belgians.

He broke free of German shackles to create the perfect through ball for Jorge Burruchaga to score the late winner. As captain, he lifted the World Cup, as well as the Golden Ball for the player of the tournament to cement his god-like status back home?

“I was watching the little Brazilian referee, and when he put his arms up and blew the final whistle, I went crazy,” he said.

“In my body, in my heart and in my soul I knew I was living the most sublime moment of my life.”

1987: Napoli’s first Scudetto

There’s one place on earth where Maradona is revered as much as in his homeland, the murals featuring his image around the city attesting to the fact, and that’s Naples. After two seasons with Barcelona, which ended in him being at the centre of the mother of all brawls after the 1984 Copa del Rey final, he parted company with the club and signed for Napoli, for a then world record fee of €7.8 million.

Until his arrival, no club south of Roma had ever won the league title, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan the dominant forces in the Italian game, but all changed, for a while at least, when Maradona turned up. And over 70,000 Napoli fans were in the Stadio San Paolo for his welcoming party.

It took three years, but on May 10th, 1987 he delivered. A draw with Fiorentina proved enough to hold off Juventus, Napoli winning the first Serie A title in their history. Maradona, with 10 goals, a quarter of the entire team’s contribution that season, was the driving force behind their campaign.

They did the double that season too, winning the Coppa Italia – sending Naepolitans in raptures – and going on to win the Uefa Cup in 1989 and their second Serie A in 1990.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

