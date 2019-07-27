Diego Costa Scores 4, gets sent off as Atleti Put 7 Past Real Madrid

Diego Costa scored four goals and was sent off as Atlético Madrid hammered Real Madrid 7-3 in their International Champions Cup friendly in New Jersey early Saturday.

Dani Carvajal was dismissed alongside Costa after a second-half melee as Zinedine Zidane’s pre-season problems intensified.

Los Blancos were 5-0 down at half-time to their local rivals at the MetLife Stadium as Costa and new Atlético signing João Félix ran riot.

Zidane included new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in a strong starting line-up, but his side were behind in the first minute, Félix setting up Costa whose deflected shot beat Thibaut Courtois.

The impressive Félix, signed from Benfica for £113m this summer, scored his first Atlético goal from close range seven minutes later.

Ángel Correa, brought on for the injured Álvaro Morata, volleyed a third before Costa got his second after Saúl pounced on a defensive error from Sergio Ramos.

Isco conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, bundling down Costa who picked himself up and completed his hat-trick from the spot, while Luka Modric went off with a knee injury in a nightmare half for Real.

Atlético refused to ease off in the second half as another Felix magic released Costa to chip Keylor Navas and make it 6-0.

Nacho pulled one back for beleaguered Real Madrid before Costa and Carvajal saw red after an altercation in the 65th minute.

Vitolo restored Atlético’s six-goal lead with a spectacular solo run and finish after 70 minutes, and late consolation goals from Karim Benzema (penalty) and Javi Hernández Carrera did little to mitigate the damage to Zidane’s men.