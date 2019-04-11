Diego Costa Hit with 8-Match Ban for Attacking Referee

Diego Costa will be missing in action for Atletico Madrid for the rest of the La Liga season after being handed an eight-match suspension by the Spanish Football Federation on Thursday.

Fiery striker Costa was sent off in the first half of Atletico’s 2-0 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday for directing a crude insult towards referee Gil Manzano.

In his match report, Manzano also claimed that Costa had “grabbed” him by the arms during the incident.

Atletico’s loss eventually decided the La Liga title as it left Barca with a near unassailable 11-point advantage.

The ban casts a bigger shadow over the former Chelsea striker’s future at the Spanish capital since his return last year.