Didi Ekanem Hails Mercy Johnson for Making Curvy Women Feel Confident

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Didi Ekanem Hails Mercy Johnson for Making Curvy Women Feel Confident

Didi Ekanem has hailed her senior colleague, Mercy Johnson for making curves a beauty standard in Nigeria due to her confidence.

The Nollywood starlet who disclosed that she was bullied in secondary school for having curves that young while being short, noted that Mercy Johnson’s confidence inspired her and many others to embrace their curves.

Didi Ekanem went on to state that despite contrary claims, she hasn’t had any work done and is only showing off her body due to her new found self love.

See her posts below.

, ,

Related Posts

Nigerian Controversial Culinary Expert, Tunde Wey, Shuts Lagos Down on 20.12.20

December 18, 2020

‘Trial of the Chicago 7′ Cast to be Honoured at Gotham Awards’

December 18, 2020

Williams Uchemba Shares Photos from Honeymoon

December 17, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply