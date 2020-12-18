Didi Ekanem Hails Mercy Johnson for Making Curvy Women Feel Confident

Didi Ekanem has hailed her senior colleague, Mercy Johnson for making curves a beauty standard in Nigeria due to her confidence.

The Nollywood starlet who disclosed that she was bullied in secondary school for having curves that young while being short, noted that Mercy Johnson’s confidence inspired her and many others to embrace their curves.

Didi Ekanem went on to state that despite contrary claims, she hasn’t had any work done and is only showing off her body due to her new found self love.

See her posts below.

