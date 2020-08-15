Didi Ekanem Gifts Herself a Venza as Early Birthday Present

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has shared the early birthday gift she gave herself.

The starlet noted that she decided to reward herself with the car after years of hard work, saving, planning, etc.

Sharing a picture of the newly acquired Toyota Venza, the businesswoman encouraged every woman out there that nothing is impossible if you put your mind and heart to it unlike some who believe these kind of gifts can only come from a man.

Didi Ekanem noted that her sacrifices over the last four years have finally paid off, evident by her new whip.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

