Didi Ekanem Gifts Herself a Venza as Early Birthday Present

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has shared the early birthday gift she gave herself.
The starlet noted that she decided to reward herself with the car after years of hard work, saving, planning, etc.
Sharing a picture of the newly acquired Toyota Venza, the businesswoman encouraged every woman out there that nothing is impossible if you put your mind and heart to it unlike some who believe these kind of gifts can only come from a man.
Didi Ekanem noted that her sacrifices over the last four years have finally paid off, evident by her new whip.
You can get everything you want if you work hard for it. Y’all have seen my journey with @shop_odot since 2017 till date. the past 4 years has been an intense journey of hard work, sacrifices, savings, planning, pressure, sleepless night and all. Today, I stand to say that it is paying off. Without taking away the glory from God cos He alone can make this possible. 🙏 And to any woman who ever thinks that achievement is impossible without a man, I say, it is possible. EARLY BIRTHDAY GIFT TO MYSELF.