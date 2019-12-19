Diddy to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

Congratulations to Diddy!

Billboard is reporting that the rap mogul whose real name is Sean Combs will be honoured with the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award during the annual pre-Grammys party next month.

The ceremony will be held during the pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, the evening prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

“It’s personally so gratifying that Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition,” said Clive Davis, co-host of the pre-Grammy Gala. “From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the pre-Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”

And Deborah Dugan, the president/CEO of the Recording Academy, added: “For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture.”

By bringing the music and lifestyle of east coast hip-hop into the mainstream, notes Dugan, Combs “was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world. Over the years, Diddy has persistently empowered other music creators and we’re honored to celebrate his culture-shaping impact at this year’s Pre-Grammy Gala.”