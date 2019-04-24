Diddy Tells How His Family Changed After Kim Porter’s Death

Diddy and his three daughters are the latest cover stars of Essence‘s Mother’s Day issue.

And in the interview, the rap mogul spoke about what it was like to suddenly be a single father, how his family dealt with the death of his long-time partner Kim Porter and mother of his four children.

“She was unforgettable. That day turned my world upside down. Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” he said. “One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

He added that his parenting instinct has gone into overdrive, saying that he feels compelled to spend more time with his children now that Porter is gone.

“Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else,” he said. “But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

