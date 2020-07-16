Diddy Offers Nick Cannon a Home at Revolt TV Following Viacom’s Termination

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Not only will Nick Cannon continue as host of the Fox hit show- The Masked Singer, Diddy has offered him a home at his Revolt TV.

The music executive and owner of the cable network, tweeted his support for  Cannon in the wake of Viacom’s termination of his working relationship with the media giant after his anti-semitic remarks.

Diddy made the offer to the father of three via a tweet, asking that the comedian bring his creative talent to a truly black owned enterprise where it’s for the advancement of the black race.

He tweeted,

“@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!! We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

